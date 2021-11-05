X

Join JM Finn at our upcoming webinar in the MPS space – Selecting and Reporting

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
November 5, 2021
Events, News, Sponsored
Register now and join us for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Selecting and Reporting in MPS – Your invitation here 

Thursday 11th November, 10:00-11:30

The discussion will be chaired by Chris Curtis, responsible for business development at Asset Risk Consultants.

Click here to register, to join a board of expert speakers, including Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director at JM Finn

Freddy is an Investment Director at J M Finn and leads two teams that manage direct private client portfolios and the Model Portfolio Service (MPS) for advisors. Freddy also sits on key investment committees including the monthly Asset Allocation Committee and regularly contributes at J M Finn Investment Conferences and publications.  Freddy joined JM Finn in 2005 from HSBC Investments, is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute for Securities and Investment and holds a Masters in Politics from the University of Edinburgh. Freddy is married with three children and lives in Hampshire. In his spare time he enjoys cricket, yoga, playing the piano ­and bee keeping.

Register here to hear Freddy discuss the following in relation to MPS:

  • What is your general view on equity valuations at the moment?
  • How has portfolio construction and asset management developed over your career?
  • What do you think are the key solutions to the advice gap
  • What are the biggest challenges for the investment management industry at current
  • How do you view the UK Market? What are the key risks & opportunities

Click here to register for the Selecting and Reporting in MPS Webinar 

