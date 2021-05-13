X

Join Legal & General Investment Management at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
May 13, 2021
in Events, News
Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of it continue to dominate the news headlines as well as the investment decisions taken by asset allocators and investment managers.

The Accessing Fixed Income webinar seeks to explore how fixed income securities can be used effectively to diversify the risks within investment portfolios during these challenging market conditions.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Howie Li, Head of ETFs at Legal & General Investment Management.

Howie leads the development and growth of the ETF business. Howie joined the investment manager from ETF Securities after the successful acquisition of the Canvas ETF business which completed in March 2018. During his time at ETF Securities for almost 10 years, Howie was most recently the CEO of Canvas after holding other positions including Head of Legal and Co-Head of Canvas. Prior to that, Howie trained and worked at Simmons & Simmons in London advising the hedge fund industry.

Register now to hear Howie discuss the following:

  • Fixed income ETFs only provide an illusion of liquidity
  • Fixed income ETF prices cannot be relied on in times of market stress
  • For any given exposure, all index funds are essentially the same
  • ESG factors aren’t relevant in fixed income

 

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

Click here to register

Click here to find out more about Legal & General Investment Management

 

