Join Mercia Asset Management at the upcoming EIS webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 24, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
Struggling to deploy funds for your clients this tax year? Join us on Thursday 4th March 10-11:30am as we do the work for you and present an easy to follow guide on the exact steps to take and funds available for maximum tax efficiency before April 5th.

Our expert panel will also be discussing tax implications arising from the budget, making sure you are fully informed.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Dr Paul Mattick, Head of Sales & Private Investor Relations at Mercia Asset Management.

Dr Paul Mattick heads the Sales and Investor Relations team for the Mercia EIS Funds. He works directly with private clients and advisers to build the EIS fund raising capacity of Mercia.

Paul oversees the administration and development of the EIS funds, and ensures that investors receive a high level of service, much of which is delivered through Mercia’s award-winning Investor Centre.

Previous experience

Paul has a variety of experience in early-stage businesses (including being a founder), and formerly worked at another leading EIS fund manager, where he built close relationships with top tier clients, and significantly grew both fund and single company assets under management. Paul has a PhD and Post-Doctorate from the University of Oxford and a 1st Class Bachelor of Science from the University of Leeds.

Register now to hear Paul talk about a range of topics, such as:

  1. Value of regional investment
  2. Exits which prove the value of the fund manager
  3. Why investment strategy and track record is (far) more important that deploying before tax year end

Click here to register>>

Click here to find out more about Mercia Asset Management

