Join M&G Investments at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar

May 14, 2021
Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of it continue to dominate the news headlines as well as the investment decisions taken by asset allocators and investment managers.

The Accessing Fixed Income webinar seeks to explore how fixed income securities can be used effectively to diversify the risks within investment portfolios during these challenging market conditions.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Matthew Russell, Fund Manager at M&G Investments.

Matthew Russell joined M&G in 2007 as a fund managers’ assistant covering fixed income funds. He became deputy manager of the Short Dated Corporate Bond strategy in 2011 and, two years later, was appointed manager. In 2015 he started managing the M&G Gilt & Fixed Interest Income strategy. Matthew has a BSc in economics from the University of Birmingham and is a CFA charterholder.

Register now to hear Matthew discuss the following:

  • What are your views on inflation over the short and medium term, and how can bond investors position for this?
  • Does it make sense to own much interest rate risk in funds at the moment?
  • Do you see value in credit? In what sectors?
  • Can active managers add value in this environment of tight valuations?
  • What can I do with my cash allocation, rather than earn nothing on it in a bank?

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

Click here to register

Click here to find out more about M&G Investments

