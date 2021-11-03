X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Join Newable at the upcoming Follow- on Fund webinar

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
November 3, 2021
in Events, GBI, News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Register now and join us for an in – depth discussion of Follow-on Funds in the EIS world – what these funds are, what they offer, how they minimise risk, and what return investors can expect from such a fund.

Follow on Fund – your invitation

Wednesday 17th November, 10:00-11:30 am

The discussion will be chaired by Martin Fox, a marketing representative at Bulletin with over 40 years of experience in the financial sector.

Click here to register, to join Sanjeev Gordhan , Ventures Director at Newable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sanjeev Gordhan , Ventures Director at Newable

Sanjeev joined Newable Ventures in December 2018 and is responsible for the strategic focus of the fund and angel network and its day to day management.

Sanjeev started as an entrepreneur before going onto selling his own business. Prior to joining Newable, Sanjeev spent five year as a Wealth Manager specialising in venture capital. Sanjeev holds a diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and an MBA from CASS Business School.

Register here to hear Sanjeev discuss the following in relation to Follow- on Funds:

  • What is a scale up fund?
  • How is it different from a follow- on fund?
  • What criteria do you use to identify scale up companies?

Click here to register for the Follow on Fund webinar 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine