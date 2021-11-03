Join Newable at the upcoming Follow- on Fund webinar

Register now and join us for an in – depth discussion of Follow-on Funds in the EIS world – what these funds are, what they offer, how they minimise risk, and what return investors can expect from such a fund.

Follow on Fund – your invitation

Wednesday 17th November, 10:00-11:30 am

The discussion will be chaired by Martin Fox, a marketing representative at Bulletin with over 40 years of experience in the financial sector.

Sanjeev Gordhan , Ventures Director at Newable

Sanjeev joined Newable Ventures in December 2018 and is responsible for the strategic focus of the fund and angel network and its day to day management.

Sanjeev started as an entrepreneur before going onto selling his own business. Prior to joining Newable, Sanjeev spent five year as a Wealth Manager specialising in venture capital. Sanjeev holds a diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and an MBA from CASS Business School.

What is a scale up fund?

How is it different from a follow- on fund?

What criteria do you use to identify scale up companies?

Click here to register for the Follow on Fund webinar