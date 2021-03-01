Join Nova Growth Capital at the upcoming EIS webinar

Struggling to deploy funds for your clients this tax year? Join us on Thursday 4th March 10-11:30am as we do the work for you and present an easy to follow guide on the exact steps to take and funds available for maximum tax efficiency before April 5th.

Our expert panel will also be discussing tax implications arising from the budget, making sure you are fully informed.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Andy Davidson, CEO of Nova Growth Capital.

Andy Davidson is a serial tech entrepreneur having co-founded more than 100 tech businesses either directly or through Nova throughout his career.

Andy started as a software engineer before his entrepreneurial career where he has spent the past 12 years creating and managing growth-focused EIS & SEIS investment portfolios.

Register now to hear Andy answer a range of questions, such as:

Core information: when investment must be made to guarantee deployment How many companies in the closing tranche? Are you being rushed to find companies to fit in with this tranche? Are these all new companies, or are there any existing companies getting further funding. If so, how is the money going to be used? How long to get EIS3 certificates? Use of carry back…are advisers aware? Can you tell us about one of the companies you are investing in that you are really excited about?

Click here to register

Click here to find out more about Nova Growth Capital

The EIS Association (EISA) is reaching out to encourage wealth managers, regulated advisers and financial planners to join them and play a more active role in this increasingly mainstream area of financial planning. So please signup to become a member. It’s free so click Joining EISA to find out more!