For advisers and paraplanners only, not to be relied upon by retail investors.

Join the Octopus live online webinar

Tax Planning In Today’s Economy

28th September at 10am

Full details and registration here

With tax receipts ever rising, now is the time to speak to your clients about tax planning.

Just to remind ourselves of the statistics, there are almost two million more higher and additional rate income taxpayers in the UK since 2019.1 And a record breaking £14.3 billion was collected in capital gains tax in 2020/21.2

Meanwhile, HMRC collected an extra £729 million over the past year in inheritance tax receipts, the largest single-year increase in five years .3

With the return of high inflation, set against a backdrop of frozen tax allowances, many clients are experiencing higher tax bills. They also face a great deal of economic uncertainty, which is weighing on many listed equity markets and financial decisions.

Now could be a great opportunity to add significant value to clients’ planning by helping them to navigate the tax, legislative, and economic environment.

One way advisers might do this is by exploring opportunities in private market investments and the tax-efficient investment space (EIS, VCT, BR).

To help you, Octopus Investments is running a webinar for financial advisers on 28 September 2022 at 10am, “Tax planning in today’s economy”.

This CPD-qualifying webinar looks at some of the ways you could help clients diversify and support their tax planning.

The session will cover how clients can target inflation-beating growth and diversify their investments via private market investments (EIS, VCT, BR). It will also cover a range of planning scenarios including: clients who need to plan for high income tax and capital gains tax liabilities, landlords looking to sell a property, clients who need to revisit their estate planning, and much more.

You’ll also hear from special guests and industry experts, including a fund manager from one of Europe’s largest venture capital teams, a fellow financial adviser and Dr Brian Moretta, Head of Tax Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co.

Full details and registration here

Key risks to bear in mind

Investments offering exposure to private market investments, such as VCTs, EIS and BR, will place capital at risk. Investors may not get back the full amount they invest.

The shares of small unlisted businesses are high risk, their price may be volatile, and they are harder to sell than listed shares.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and tax rules could change in the future.

Tax relief depends on the portfolio companies and Venture Capital Trusts maintaining their qualifying status.

1National statistics: Number of individual Income Tax payers, HMRC, 30 June 2022

2National statistics: Capital Gains Tax commentary, HMRC, 4 August 2022

3National statistics: Inheritance tax statistics, HMRC, 28 July 2022