Join Vala Capital at the upcoming webinar: The power of ESG in investment portfolios

The power of ESG in investment portfolios: Your invitation

Thursday 10th June 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be chaired by retail sustainable and responsible investment specialist Julia Dreblow, Director of SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket.

Max has overall responsibility for the Vala Sustainability EIS Fund and supports equity transactions across all Vala funds. Max is an experienced VC investor with a track record of supporting businesses building a more sustainable future. Max is a CFA charter-holder, with an MSc from the London School of Economics and a BA from Vassar College in New York.

Is there a difference between ESG investing and sustainable investing?

Is ESG/sustainability an asset class? Or is it something that applies to all asset classes?

What is the difference between negative screening and positive screening when Fund Managers select investments?

Why is it important to measure progress on ESG? And is that measurement at Fund level? Or on an investment-by-investment basis?

Is there a concession on returns when investing for ESG or impact or sustainability?

How do ESG/sustainability considerations vary based on the stage of investment? (i.e. should you use the same frameworks for start-ups as more mature corporates)

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

