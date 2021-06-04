X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Join Vala Capital at the upcoming webinar: The power of ESG in investment portfolios

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
June 4, 2021
in Events, News
Share this story
Share this story

Register now and join us for a comprehensive webinar around ESG.

The power of ESG in investment portfolios: Your invitation

Thursday 10th June 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be chaired by retail sustainable and responsible investment specialist Julia Dreblow, Director of SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Max Middleton, Investment Manager at Vala Capital.

Max has overall responsibility for the Vala Sustainability EIS Fund and supports equity transactions across all Vala funds. Max is an experienced VC investor with a track record of supporting businesses building a more sustainable future. Max is a CFA charter-holder, with an MSc from the London School of Economics and a BA from Vassar College in New York.

Register now to hear Max discuss the following:

  • Is there a difference between ESG investing and sustainable investing?
  • Is ESG/sustainability an asset class? Or is it something that applies to all asset classes?
  • What is the difference between negative screening and positive screening when Fund Managers select investments?
  • Why is it important to measure progress on ESG? And is that measurement at Fund level? Or on an investment-by-investment basis?
  • Is there a concession on returns when investing for ESG or impact or sustainability?
  • How do ESG/sustainability considerations vary based on the stage of investment? (i.e. should you use the same frameworks for start-ups as more mature corporates)

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

Click here to register

Click here to find out more about Vala Capital

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine