JP Morgan is moving €200bn from the UK to Frankfurt following Brexit thus making it one the largest banks in Germany. Meanwhile in the UK state pensions set to rise and Canary Wharf executives avoid quarantine.

JP Morgan set to become one of the largest banks in Germany following Brexit.

BREAKING: JPMorgan is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Brexit, a shift that will make it one of the largest banks in Germany https://t.co/2oeD3tH3iP — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) September 23, 2020

German business increasingly confident that government support will carry them through the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

German companies are increasingly optimistic that government support will help carry the economy through the pandemic https://t.co/KPgxce0IK0 — Bloomberg (@business) September 24, 2020

Finland has come out of the Coronavirus relatively unscathed, the FT asks, why?

Finland has 90% fewer coronavirus deaths per capita than neighbouring Sweden, and its economy contracted by less. How has it managed? https://t.co/CToJmjHoku pic.twitter.com/Pu7aNHUf1O — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 24, 2020

Jessica Beard reveals state pension rise on the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The state pension will rise next year, the Government has confirmed. Check out the story on my first front page (!!)https://t.co/ULGG2H11je pic.twitter.com/IQrwm7V24w — Jessica Beard (@Jessica__Beard) September 23, 2020

Canary Wharf executives are avoiding quarantine.

Canary Wharf's top executives – who manage the financial district for tenants that include Metlife and Moody's – have been returning to the office after overseas trips, avoiding quarantine and drawing complaints from staff. scoop from @GeorgeNHammond https://t.co/mxgqux7pyb — Tom Braithwaite (@TBraithwaite) September 23, 2020

Yale’s ‘Crash Confidence’ index suggests the S&P 500 may crash.

Fears of a stock market crash are at a record high, according to Yale's 'crash confidence' index. Chart via @bespokeinvest: pic.twitter.com/OjqT8LQyfB — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) September 23, 2020

