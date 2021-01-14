(Sharecast News) – JPMorgan Cazenove downgraded its stance on shares of molten metal flow engineer Vesuvius on Wednesday, to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’, following a strong recovery in the share price.

“Management has a strong cost savings track record, though we expect the emphasis to shift towards growth and M&A from here,” JPM said.

“We see more upside elsewhere, with the group’s FY2 price-to-earnings now being 30% above its average since 2015.”

JPM lifted its price target on the stock to 591p from 575p.

At 1040 GMT, the shares were down 3% at 522.50p.