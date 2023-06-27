Julian Brincat announced as final guest for IFA Magazine’s M&A webinar

Next Tuesday (July 4th), IFA Magazine is looking forward to hosting an in-depth webinar discussion about the journey to selling, purchasing, or retiring from an IFA business, and everything you need to know about the current environment of M&A in the financial advice sector.

Our wide ranging discussion will be hosted by Alex Sullivan, CEO and Managing Partner of IFA Magazine, details of which can be found on our registration page. We’re sure that this will be a valuable discussion for our adviser audience, packed with plenty of practical tips and advice for those considering or actively pursuing an exit strategy.

We will be joined by a panel of expert speakers on the day. In the lead up to the Webinar we will be bringing you insights each of them speakers’ exploring their background and expertise in advance of the event.

The last guest under the spotlight is Julian Brincat, specialist IFA PII broker and director at Protean Risk Ltd.

Protean is a Lloyds of London Insurance Broker specialising in insurance for financially regulated firms including IFAs, Financial Institutions and Financial Technology and is part of the Howden Group of Companies. Julian has over 15 years of specialist IFA PII knowledge, focusing on firms of all sizes including larger national firms and networks and is experienced in advising firms on both sides of mergers and acquisitions.

He has structured programs for some of the UK’s leading consolidators as well as managing run off policies for firms currently going through acquisition. Protean has access to a wide panel of A rated insurers, including exclusive panels as well as having first hand experience of the acquisition process due to our own acquisition in 2019.

Ahead of next week’s event, IFA Magazine asked Julian what his focus for the webinar will be and what advisers may learn when they tune in.

He said: “There is a lot of M&A activity in the IFA market at the moment and as a specialist IFA PI broker, Protean Risk is very active in dealing with clients on both sides of an acquisition. Having been through the process ourselves, being acquired by Aston Lark in 2019, we have a strong, first-hand expertise to offer our clients.

“The way that PII interacts with any potential deal, including how the previous liability is managed is evidently one of the focus areas of negotiations and it is clear to us that many firms would benefit from a better understanding of their PII provisions post deal. We hope that advisers on both sides of any potential M&A deal would benefit from the webinar by better understanding how run off cover works.

“This includes looking at the strength and qualities of the insurer and broker that they are working with in order to provide long term reassurance that their liabilities are suitably covered and risk is mitigated in the long term.“