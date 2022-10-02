Just Group helps colleagues through cost-of-living crisis

Retirement specialist Just Group has announced that it will be awarding a one-off additional payment to help colleagues through the cost-of-living crisis.

The payment is designed to help those UK-based colleagues most exposed to the recent rise in inflation and the further financial challenges this winter will bring. Colleagues with an annual salary under £50,000 will receive a one-off payment of £1,200 (subject to tax and National Insurance).

Colleagues with an annual salary between £50,000 and £60,000 will receive a one-off payment of £600 (subject to tax and National Insurance). Part-time colleagues will receive a pro-rated amount and the payments will be made in the October payroll.

Commenting on the initiative, Lisa Davis, Chief People Officer at Just Group, commented: “Our people make our business possible and while the Government had confirmed some support, the company wanted to do more to help colleagues through what looks set to be a difficult period. So we have put in place a package of additional financial support for more than 65% of colleagues.

“We’ve focused this additional financial support on those who are likely to be hardest hit by the rise in inflation to help to ease the challenges of this coming winter period, and it builds on the approach we took in our pay review process earlier this year.

“In addition to the one-off payments, we have an established and wide range of support to help colleagues with their financial and mental wellbeing. We understand everyone’s circumstances differ and we encourage colleagues to talk with their manager if they are struggling so we can look at what specific support we might be able to put in place to help them.”