Just Group launches new awards to celebrate advisory team excellence in supporting vulnerable customers

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 28, 2021
in News
Just Group has launched a new award scheme dedicated to recognising and showcasing business leadership, financial advice, paraplanner and support staff for excellence in supporting vulnerable customers.

The Just Group 2021 Vulnerable Customer Awards will honour the achievements of firms, and individuals working within them, who have been seeking to ensure that customers experiencing vulnerability are recognised and supported with outcomes as good as those of other customers.

Entries will be assessed by a panel of expert judges with highly regarded expertise in the fields of consumer vulnerability, financial advice, compliance and customer service. This panel includes: Jenny Cadman, Head of Customer Experience at Just Group; Tish Hanifan, Founder and Joint Chair of SOLLA; Sally Plant, Head of Financial Planning at CISI; Keith Richards, out-going CEO of the PFS and Chair of the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce; John Somerville, Head of Regulatory Relationships, Corporate & Professional Learning at The London Institute of Banking & Finance; and Johnny Timpson, Prime Minister’s Champion Group Member for Dementia Communities.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group, commented: “We have launched these awards to encourage firms to share and celebrate the significant efforts and progress made addressing the consumer vulnerability agenda, and to recognise the firms and individuals who have been the most successful in supporting customers experiencing vulnerability.”

 

