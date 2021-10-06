Just Group unveils winners of inaugural Vulnerable Customer Awards

The 2021 winners of the inaugural Vulnerable Customer Awards have today been announced.

The Just Group 2021 Vulnerable Customer Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of

financial intermediary firms excelling in supporting their customers experiencing vulnerability.

The awards honour the firms and individuals striving to ensure customers, whose personal

circumstances make them more susceptible to harm, are not disadvantaged and receive good

outcomes.

More than 100 entries were submitted in the four categories with the winners selected by a panel of

independent judges highly regarded for their expertise in the fields of vulnerability, financial advice,

regulatory compliance and customer service.

“Recent years have seen the financial advice community make huge efforts to develop and

implement policies to identify and support their vulnerable customers,” said Stephen Lowe, group

communications director at retirement specialist Just Group.

“These awards were set up to identify those firms and individuals who are breaking new ground and

shine a spotlight on their innovation and best practice. By recognising and sharing their achievements we hope the rest of the industry can gain inspiration on how to approach similar

challenges.”

The four categories and winners

Vulnerable Customer Champion Winner: Kathryn Knowles of Cura Financial Services

For individuals who have gone the extra mile to mobilise the consumer vulnerability agenda in their

firm.

“What stood out with her entry is the quality of the examples given, the positive impact that they’re

having and they include areas of vulnerability that are incredibly important but not always

immediately obvious.” – Tish Hanifan, Judge, Founder and Joint Chair of SOLLA.

Highly commended: Emma Moore of Key and Robin Melley of Matrix Capital.

Up Close and Personal Winner: Richstone Park

Recognises excellent support for clients who have been or are vulnerable.

“The care, compassion and effort the adviser demonstrated towards this customer is way beyond

anything I’ve heard before.” – Jenny Cadman, Head of Customer Experience at Just Group.

Highly commended: Asquith Financial Services, Clear Cut Financial Planning and Jane Bownas

Wealth Management.

Data and Technology Winner: Air Group

Highlights innovative and/or effective use of data and technology to advance the customer

vulnerability agenda.

“What impressed me about this entry was that they anticipated the market with excellent use of

technology which is being applied now, and they’re also collaborating with effectively a fintech

start-up.” – John Somerville, Head of Financial Services at The London Institute of Banking &

Finance.

Highly commended: Mazars Financial Planning and New Forest Wealth Management.

Company of the Year Winner: Mazars Financial Planning

Marks outstanding progress within individual firms.

“This entry included some very good examples and the initiatives being worked on or proposed are

impressive. The use of external specialists and further education is great to see.” – Johnny Timpson,

the Prime Minister’s Champion Group Member for Dementia Communities.

Highly commended: Key and Matrix Capital.