Just Mortgages partners with BNI to offer brokers new business networking opportunities

Leading national broker firm Just Mortgages has entered into a strategic partnership with BNI to support their self-employed and wealth advisers to help them develop their businesses.

The partnership will create a host of benefits available to all of Just Mortgages self-employed brokers as well as advisers within their sister company Just Wealth.

Ben Allkins, head of mortgages and protection for the self-employed division of Just Mortgages said, “This is a terrific opportunity for brokers to take advance of the power of business referrals and access new business opportunities to help build their income. One of the main tenants of the Just Mortgages self-employed proposition is that brokers are alone, but not on their own and this is another example of how we work to provide brokers with the tools they need to thrive.

“Every business should utilise a blend of marketing tools and business referrals have been proved to be cost effective and highly valued. By joining BNI, brokers will increase their exposure to like-minded professionals, gain referrals from a professional network and sharpen their networking skills with exclusive member resources.”

Just Mortgages brokers will have access to a value-added proposition which includes exclusive access to a number of “Business Booster” seminars for brokers and a dedicated Triage service to support brokers in finding a BNI networking group that works for them and their needs and availability.

Being a member of BNI offers brokers a huge range of benefits at a reasonable annual cost to the broker. All Medallion benefits are free to Just Mortgages and their advisors so it is only the usual membership cost the advisor has to consider.

Mike Holman, National Director, BNI UK & Ireland commented, “BNI UK & Ireland is delighted to partner with Just Mortgages as part of our strategic alliance programme. As the world’s leading networking organisation, our sole aim is to help businesses grow, driven by a positive, supportive and structured environment for the development and exchange of quality referrals. In the past 12 months alone, BNI UK & Ireland’s Members have generated £520m of business for themselves and each other. With our networking and learning development opportunities, we’re passionate about helping business members develop their businesses. We look forward to meeting the self-employed brokers and wealth advisers within Just Mortgages and Just Wealth and helping them develop in their networking journey.”