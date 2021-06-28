X

Just Wealth implements top of the range CRM system

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
June 28, 2021
in News
Advice image
Financial Advice firm Just Wealth has implemented a state-of-the-art customer relationship management (CRM) system, ConcertHub, to support wealth advisers to deliver exceptional service to clients.

 

Developed by The Openwork Partnership, the new CRM system will enable Just Wealth advisers to better manage client relationships and provide advice compliantly. The system is constantly being improved and upgraded, and is crucial to help Just Wealth advisers to manage the current surge of clients. These are being referred from sister-firm, Just Mortgages’ existing 40,000+ database, as well as new client enquiries from both Just Mortgages and direct.

The end-to-end system provides a suite of client management instruments, including a client portal, productivity management tools and integrated access to providers, lenders and platforms. These ensure wealth advisers can efficiently manage their time, and communicate effectively with clients.

ConcertHub also provides an advice and compliance toolkit to ensure financial advisers remain compliant. GDPR requirements are built in to every stage, so that advisers can be assured that all their client data is held in accordance to GDPR rules.

The system provides management information insights through integrated risk profiling, shortfall analysis and suitability reports. The level of analysis provided by ConcertHub allows Just Wealth’s advisers to easily review activity and workflows with their area business development directors.

Just Wealth’s advisers are all self-employed, in charge of running their own businesses, however they are supported with ongoing training, compliance, mentoring and marketing support through membership of The Openwork Partnership network. They also benefit from access to the ConcertHub system and leads from Just Mortgages.

David Magee, Head of Wealth at Just Wealth, said:

“The system is the latest advantage that our wealth advisers benefit from. Alongside the stream of active leads provided by Just Mortgages and the support and guidance the Just Wealth team provides, this CRM system will give them another tool to ensure they have everything they need to succeed.

“The team is growing rapidly, and with each adviser that joins being sent new referrals, it is crucial we have the best system to manage these relationships. The ConcertHub system provides our team with everything they need to be the best advisers they can be.”

Mike Morrow, chief commercial officer at The Openwork Partnership, added:

“Our investment in ConcertHub, which is being rolled out to advisers across our network, is a mark of our commitment to our future as a leader within our sector, and our confidence in our success.

“The adoption of new ways of supporting our network, and our clients, demands modern technological solutions that ConcertHub delivers.

“The Just Wealth advisers are already noticing the benefits of improved efficiency, saving them valuable time. More complex tasks have become simpler and crucially, the need for multiple ‘keying’ – inputting data repeatedly – is significantly reduced.

“While the system is already helping wealth advisers, our goal is to continually keep improving. We are listening to feedback from advisers and will keep adding features and integrations based on their requirements.”

