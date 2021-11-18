Just Wealth launches digital marketing support for advisers

Financial advice firm, Just Wealth reports today that it has launched a new digital marketing support package, which it provides as a complimentary service for all its self-employed advisers.

Developed by Just Wealth’s expert in-house marketing team, Just Wealth says that the digital marketing package gives the financial advisers all the tools they need to generate leads.

The digital marketing package includes branded social media profiles, Google My Business profiles and compliance approved social media content. It also contains customisable marketing content, such as business cards, posters and leaflets, personalised adviser webpage, and access to a bespoke monitoring platform that can track the effectiveness of activity.

The existing team of self-employed wealth advisers are already seeing the benefits of the marketing support, David Magee, head of wealth at Just Wealth explained: “The team has really embraced the tools at their disposal.

“While there is no pressure on the advisers to use the free materials, those that are utilising them are already experiencing the benefits.

“The content they are sharing is creating an engaged audience, and helping to keep the advisor front of mind with potential clients. Referrals are always going to be a key driver of activity, these tools help drive that by creating solid touch points of communication with the audience and prompting them to refer or find out more.”

The marketing tools are the latest benefit for Just Wealth’s team of self-employed financial advisers. Just Wealth supports the advisers with ongoing training, compliance, mentoring and marketing advice, as well as providing them with leads.

The leads are being shared from sister-firm Just Mortgages’ client database. Just Mortgages has an existing pool of more than 40,000 clients as well attracting several thousand new clients each year. This generates a vast number of opportunities for wealth advice, as each Just Wealth financial adviser receives leads from Just Mortgages’ brokers.