Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) is pleased to announce that Katie Trowsdale has been promoted to the Head of Multi-Manager Strategies, the fund of fund arm of its Multi Asset Solutions business.

Katie will immediately assume overall leadership responsibility for the team who are responsible for the management of approximately £30bn of assets. This includes a number of large segregated mandates and a wide range of retail collective investments including ASI’s MyFolio franchise.

Katie has been a key member of ASI’s Multi-Manager Solutions Team for nine years and has been deputy manager, then co-manager on the MyFolio Managed and MyFolio Multi-Manager ranges for seven years. Katie and her leadership team of Joe Wiggins, Head of Portfolio Management, Simon Wood, Head of Research, Dee Jones, Head of Investment Platform have over 80 years industry experience between them. Katie will continue with her portfolio management responsibilities alongside her leadership role for the team.

Aymeric Forest, Global Head of Multi-Asset Solutions at ASI, commented: “Katie’s promotion is well deserved; her investment knowledge combined with her market experience means she is very well placed to drive the multi manager business forward.”