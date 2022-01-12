X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Keeping up with the sustainable trend: improving the fashion life cycle

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
January 12, 2022
in News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Content by Aegon Asset Management

It’s never been cheaper to be fashionable, but the problem is items don’t stay fashionable for very long, and social media influencers encourage a “wear it once” culture.

Companies that don’t think about sustainability today are likely to lose out if they cannot keep up with this sustainable trend.

Stronger disclosures around what they are making and how it was made are not just welcomed, they will be necessary to succeed.

So, who are Kornit Digital and how do they create sustainable fashion product technology?

Find out more here

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine