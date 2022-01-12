Keeping up with the sustainable trend: improving the fashion life cycle

Content by Aegon Asset Management

It’s never been cheaper to be fashionable, but the problem is items don’t stay fashionable for very long, and social media influencers encourage a “wear it once” culture.

Companies that don’t think about sustainability today are likely to lose out if they cannot keep up with this sustainable trend.

Stronger disclosures around what they are making and how it was made are not just welcomed, they will be necessary to succeed.

So, who are Kornit Digital and how do they create sustainable fashion product technology?

Find out more here