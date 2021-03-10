Kent Covid-19 strain 30-100% more deadly, study finds

The Covid-19 strain first detected in the UK is anywhere between 30% to 100% more deadly than the previous ones, a study found.

Known as B.1.1.7, the new strain had 23 more mutations in its genetic makeup which had also made it 40-70% easier to transmit.

The results of the findings, which are based on the UK’s experience, were published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.

Out of a sample of 54,906 patients, 227 had died, in comparison to the 141 deaths caused by the other strains.

Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research, said: “Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously.”