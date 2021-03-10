X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Kent Covid-19 strain 30-100% more deadly, study finds

by
March 10, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The Covid-19 strain first detected in the UK is anywhere between 30% to 100% more deadly than the previous ones, a study found.
Known as B.1.1.7, the new strain had 23 more mutations in its genetic makeup which had also made it 40-70% easier to transmit.

The results of the findings, which are based on the UK’s experience, were published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.

Out of a sample of 54,906 patients, 227 had died, in comparison to the 141 deaths caused by the other strains.

Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research, said: “Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously.”

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine