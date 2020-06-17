Mark Ferguson has over 20 years’ industry experience. He joined Kames in 2014 as a wholesale business development manager, working with key accounts across the North of the UK and Ireland. Prior to this, Ferguson spent over 14 years at Ignis Asset Management as a director, fund sales where he managed the relationships with leading UK advisory firms.

In his new role, Ferguson will lead Kames’ UK-based wholesale distribution team and continue to manage the relationships with accounts across the UK and Ireland. He will also join the Aegon Asset Management EMEA Distribution management team.

Ferguson says: “I’m delighted to be leading our respected and energetic UK wholesale team in driving sales of some of the business’s award-winning strategies*. 2020 is a unique year for the industry and we are committed to maintaining the excellent service our clients have come to expect and excited at the prospect of building relationships with new clients.”

Jan Willem Siekman, Head of EMEA Distribution at Aegon Asset Management, soon to become the new name for Kames Capital, says: “Mark Ferguson is an experienced and highly-regarded member of the wholesale distribution team and we have the upmost confidence that his leadership will continue to drive our wholesale business.”

* Kames Diversified Monthly Income Fund was awarded the Best GBP Allocation Fund at the Morningstar 2020 UK Fund Awards in April 2020. The fund also won ‘Best Multi-Asset Fund: High Income’ at the Professional Adviser Awards in February 2020.