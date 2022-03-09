Key Equity Release repositions to Key Later Life Finance

The UK’s leading equity release adviser Key Equity Release is rebranding to Key Later Life Finance to highlight its focus as a specialist finance company for the over-55s which is delivering a growing range of services.

The updated brand underlines the evolution of the business which provides expert advice on a range of innovative later life lending products including equity release, retirement interest only mortgages (RIO’s), and later life mortgages as well as estate planning and Lasting Power of Attorney services.

Key believes there is huge potential for growth in the later life market by enabling the over-55s to gain control of their finances and is launching Key Later Life Finance in response to strong demand from customers, extensive research with both advisers and customers as well as discussions with business partners with regards to how best drive positive market growth.

Through moving away from the language of equity release to looking at later life finances, Key believes it will help customers to see these products in a new light, helping more customers to consider later life lending options. For some the term equity release may have been a barrier to exploring this option, by removing this barrier it opens the door to engage with more potential customers, who could benefit from later life products.

This new positioning reflects developments in the market which now sees modern later life lending and equity release products offer flexible features and low rates so that customers and their advisers can tailor borrowing according to personal circumstances.

Key continues to considerably invest in marketing and advertising campaigns aimed at demonstrating to customers how later life lending products can be the solution to a wide range of needs and wants, whilst also demonstrating the flexible features many modern later life lending products have as standard.

Alongside this Key’s new strapline ‘For the life in later life’ highlights that for many consumers life is only just beginning at 55, and many want their finances to support their aspirations in later life; from getting the dream kitchen, to setting up a new business to spending quality time with loved ones, wherever in the world they may live.

Will Hale (pictured), CEO at Key Later Life Finance, said: “We have been supporting customers as they access their housing wealth for over twenty years and we are building on this heritage as we evolve our offering to meet their developing needs and wants. Our brand now better reflects the vibrant, diverse and exciting market that we operate in and the range of services that we offer.

“Whether people are looking to boost their retirement income, support family or manage debt as they approach retirement, Key Later Life Finance is ideally place to help them take control of their finances and make the right choices for their individual circumstances. This new brand will also help to grow the wider understanding of this developing market and ensure that more people are aware their options in later life.”