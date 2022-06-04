Key Later Life Finance partners with My Care Consultant

With almost two-thirds (64%) of over-55s saying they want to receive care at home, Key Later Life Finance has partnered with My Care Consultant to support customers who need help navigating through the UK social care system.

My Care Consultant (MCC) is an independent, national care navigation company that exists to help consumers navigate their way through the complex care system, understand their care options and the various ways to pay for it. They provide a range of information and advice services designed to help customers understand and secure all available financial and practical help from the State, the Local Authority and the NHS, as well as help in sourcing suitable care services and clear explanations in respect of ways to fund them.

Through this newly formed partnership, Key’s advisers will be able to refer customers who have been identified as needing or wanting care in later life to specialist support.

Key Later Life Finance customers will benefit from a free telephone consultation with an MCC expert to help establish what type of care they need as well as what their financial options are. Following this, they can choose from a range of modestly priced MCC support packages which will guide them as they make choices around their care and funding options.

Will Hale, CEO at Key, said: “As part of the equity release advice process, we ensure that we spend time fully understanding what a client wants now and how their needs may evolve in the future. Almost two thirds (64%) of over-55s want care at home and while this is not possible for everyone, we wanted to work with a trusted expert who can support people as they understand what their options are. We are therefore delighted to be working closely with the team at My Care Consultant.”

Jaqueline Berry, Founder of My Care Consultant, commented: “The fragmented and devolved nature of the UK’s care systems can make the process of navigating through them confusing and difficult for many, and most people don’t have any experience of doing so, nor is it obvious to know where to go for help and support”.

“We are delighted to be supporting Key by giving their customers access to a central, safe space of reliable support, to help them better understand their care and funding options to ultimately be able to make informed decisions and achieve better outcomes”.