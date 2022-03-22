With inflation remaining at the fore and the role of central banks’ in the economy, this will be driving the way Brooks Macdonald navigates the markets in 2022.
As Chris elaborates in this video it is the pace of interest hikes that will define Brooks Macdonald’s response to these changes.
Chris also discusses how Brooks Macdonald will approach portfolio construction and how they are supporting advisers and their clients through these uncertain market conditions and through their BM Investment Solutions function.
