Khan must do more to get workers back to the city centre, says new report – Expert comment

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan must do more to encourage workers back into the office in order to avoid a productivity slump and “unintended economic impact,” says a new report today.

The report – authored by the Centre for Cities think tank – urged the government and mayor of London to reduce cost-barriers for commuters using public transport, and “work with businesses” to increase the minimum number of days workers are expected in the office If employers do push their staff to return to the office, then the lack of flexibility may force staff to ‘vote with their feet’ and leave.

Marcus Beaver, UKI Country Leader at Alight Solutions, discusses the benefits of flexible working, and how there’s not a one-size-fits-all formula for the workplace.

He said:“If employers want their staff back in the office, it’s not about forcing people back in. “Working from home offered a lot of flexibility for people. It’s easier to take a quick break or go for a short walk without having constant supervision. Being in offices means everyone can see how long we spend at our desks. However, this isn’t always a sign of productivity. Some can do something in 20 minutes that others might need an hour for.

“Not having the flexibility to adjust our days to make us more comfortable can be a deal-breaker for people, and understandably so. Employers need to trust that their employees can get the job done, so a little wiggle room with schedules could be key to making employees happier. Happy people are productive people, and that’s what really matters for an organisation.”