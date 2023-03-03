Business and Development

Kingswood completes acquisition of Moloney Investments Ltd

by | Mar 3, 2023

Further to the announcement of 26 September 2022, Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG), the international, fully integrated wealth and investment management group, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Moloney Investments Ltd, a leading financial advice firm based in Dublin, Ireland, following regulatory approval.

