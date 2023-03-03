Kingswood completes acquisition of Moloney Investments Ltd

Further to the announcement of 26 September 2022, Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG), the international, fully integrated wealth and investment management group, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Moloney Investments Ltd, a leading financial advice firm based in Dublin, Ireland, following regulatory approval.
Challenger and specialist bank lending reached record high of £35.5bn in 2022, finds latest British Business Bank research
British Business Bank’s Small Business Finance Markets 2022/23 report shows £35.5bn of bank lending came from challenger and specialist banks in 2022. This exceeded lending by the major banks during the period, giving challenger and specialist banks a 55% share of the...