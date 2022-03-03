Kingswood launches new online client portal

Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG), the international, fully integrated wealth and investment management group, today announces the launch of ‘Kingswood Go’, a new online portal for clients, in partnership with technology designed by moneyinfo, a leading wealthtech firm that specialises in client portals and mobile apps for the wealth management industry.

Available via desktop and mobile app, Kingswood Go will allow clients to:

Access and track their investments, pensions and savings effortlessly, online and in one place.

Hold all of their financial information from other providers safely and securely, such as insurance products, property, and bank accounts as well as other assets.

Securely communicate with their adviser whenever, and wherever it suits them, with encrypted WhatsApp style messaging.

Share and digitally sign important documents which will be automatically stored encrypted in the cloud, eliminating unnecessary paper copies and physical trips to the adviser’s office.

Create an in-case-of-emergency folder where all important paperwork and insurances are kept in one place, for trouble-free access if the unexpected happens.

For Kingswood, this enables the firm to:

Create a single client view for advisers.

Enhance loyalty amongst its clients.

Enable effective workflow management.

Increase communication to clients by pushing ‘relevant content’ to their mobile devices.

Streamline the core business processes.

Lucy Whitehead, Chief Client Officer at Kingswood, commented: “We’re delighted to launch Kingswood Go, a product generated from comprehensive feedback gathered from our clients, who are now busier than ever and eager to have easy access to their accounts online and benefit from highly tailored communications with their adviser. We are proud to have built this new offering made available both via desktop and mobile app in response to requests from both the older and younger generations.”

Harriet Griffin, Chief Operating Officer at Kingswood, commented: “Our reliance on technology has only deepened over the past couple of years and we expect this trend to continue. As such, we strive at Kingswood to deliver best in class technology to ensure our clients have everything they need at their fingertips as a single client view. We are very excited to officially launch Kingswood Go, which was built to perfectly respond to our clients’ demands and aspirations.”

Sim Sangha, Business Development Director at moneyinfo, commented: “Kingswood is a forward-thinking, fast growing and highly acquisitive wealth management firm with an appetite to move with the times. We are very happy to partner with them to deliver a tailored digital client experience via the Kingswood Go branded app which will ensure that as they grow and acquire new clients, they can continue to deliver the same great level of tailored client service that the firm is known for.”

Over the past few years, Kingswood has evolved into a growing international vertically integrated wealth and investment management group with £9.1 billion of Assets under Advice and Management and over 19,300 clients. So far this year, the firm has made four acquisitions in the UK, expanding in footprint across the UK with by acquiring Allotts Financial Services Limited, a high quality, long established financial advisory firm based in Rotherham; D.J. Cooke (Life & Pensions) Limited based in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire; Joseph R Lamb Independent Financial Advisers, an advisory business based in Essex, and Aim Independent Limited, an independent financial advice business serving clients throughout Hampshire. The firm also acquired Metnor, the holding company for IBOSS Asset Management Limited and Novus Financial Services Limited, late last year.