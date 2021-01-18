Baillie Gifford, the global investment management partnership, has appointed Kirsty Gibson as co-manager of its £808m Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, joining Gary Robinson on the fund from 1 March 2021. Co-manager Helen Xiong, who joined Baillie Gifford’s Global Alpha team last year, will step down from the Trust.

Gibson joined Baillie Gifford in 2012 and is an investment manager in the US Equities team as well as co-manager of the open-ended Baillie Gifford American Fund.

The Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust invests in public and private US companies. Its managers seek to identify exceptional growth stocks and hold them long term while their business models and cultural strengths become the dominant drivers of share prices. Since launch in March 2018, the Trust’s share price has risen 183.6% compared to a 56% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

James Budden, director of marketing & distribution, Baillie Gifford, says:

“Kirsty is a key member of the US Equities team and her appointment to the US Growth Trust is a natural expansion of her current role on our US strategy. The Trust has done well since launch and was one of the top performing stocks on the LSE in 2020. Kirsty’s appointment will without doubt add to its continued development.”