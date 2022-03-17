X

Kirsty Greenwood

Annie Gomes
March 17, 2022
in Featured, News
All of us at IFA Magazine were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Kirsty Greenwood. It was a shock to all her colleagues at ARIE Capital, and all her friends throughout the industry.

The comments on the LinkedIn announcement express the loss that will be felt by so many. Here are just a few:

‘Always bright, always positive. Kirsty is a great loss to the venture sector and more importantly a great loss to the world’

‘Kirsty will be missed by all of us. Myself and our team have been so lucky to work with her these last months’

‘It was a true pleasure to work with Kirsty who was a valued colleague and member of the team. Her energy was infectious and her desire to succeed was evident to all she met’

‘We have lost both a colleague and close, loyal friend – someone you would always want to have by your side in a battle’.

Our condolences to her family and colleagues in particular.

