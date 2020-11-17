@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Big four accounting firms under fire once again. KPMG ‘helped’ buyout fund dump £100m Silentnight pensions liabilities. Meanwhile, two Chinese state-owned businesses default on their bonds.

Firstly, Bitcoin continues to climb in price.

#Bitcoin tops USD 17,000 five days after it broke USD 16,000 just 5 days ago. Will bitcoin make a new all-time high this year? pic.twitter.com/1ZYiTgt5WJ — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) November 17, 2020

UK pubs, bars, and restaurants will pay $500m ‘just to stay closed.’

NEW: Pubs, bars and restaurants will burn through £500m in November ‘just to stay closed’. UK Hospitality boss Kate Nicholls tells @CommonsBEIS: 'Our businesses never came out of restrictions. Lockdown 2 means hospitality has gone from a precarious position into intensive care.' — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) November 17, 2020

Andy Bruce shares two footnotes from Andrew Bailey’s speech today.

Couple of footnotes from the Andrew Bailey speech just published: a) scarring can happen without structural changes to economy

b) new business models resulting from pandemic doesn't necessarily mean better productivity growth pic.twitter.com/JBccPdpK2P — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) November 17, 2020

Tabby Kinder shares another Big Four auditor scandal.

The second time this year a Big Four firm has faced serious accusations about who it was *really* working for during an administration: KPMG ‘helped’ buyout fund dump £100m Silentnight pensions liabilities https://t.co/G6XRF0Jwum — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) November 16, 2020

Finally, China credit worries worsen as two state-owned companies default.

China's debt market is now on contagion watch after two prominent state-owned companies — a top chipmaker and a major car manufacturer — said they're defaulting on their bonds. https://t.co/jo9DsjddOY — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) November 17, 2020

