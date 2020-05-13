peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The company winding down defunct Carillion is preparing to sue KPMG £250 million over ‘auditor negligence’. In the United States inflation seems to be creeping up as businesses start to take interest in future work habits.

Tabby Kinder reports of the claim against KPMG.

The UK government agency winding down Carillion is preparing to sue KPMG for £250m over "auditor negligence". Liquidators claim dividends wouldn't have been paid if KPMG's audits showed the true deteriorating financial health of the collapsed outsourcer

CNBC reported the US Labor department witnessed a 2.6% increase in price of groceries over the last month.

'The Labor Department reported Tuesday that prices U.S. consumers paid for groceries jumped 2.6% in April, the largest one-month pop since February 1974.' https://t.co/SCy2qsDr9i pic.twitter.com/F1aR4H2fGc — Jesse Felder (@jessefelder) May 12, 2020

FT Alphaville outlines an explanation for stock market buoyancy during this period – expect inflation.

The Zimbabwification of Wall St https://t.co/RfhzFBUa7f — FT Alphaville (@FTAlphaville) May 13, 2020

One survey demonstrates the demand for stark changes in American work habits in the financial industry.

About 60% of financial services firms are considering making remote work permanent. Here's what some bank tech leaders think about that as well as technologies (e.g.: contact tracing) that will help companies transition to a post-coronavirus environment.https://t.co/MGQjrqk9h6 — American Banker (@AmerBanker) May 12, 2020

Ben Chu’s most recent economics podcast is out, and its very interesting. Check out this thread to get a sense of it.

It was a huge professional privilege to interview Nobel economics laureate Esther Duflo for the latest episode of CoronaNomics She explained how to avoid a historic economic and social disaster in the developing world Do have a watch below 📺 👇 https://t.co/frORQUJkWI — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) May 13, 2020

