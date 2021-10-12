Kuber Platform goes into Liquidation

A number of advisers recently received an email from David Moss, the Chairman of Kuber Ventures, informing them that the company has gone into liquidation.

Kuber Ventures, established in 2013, was a platform that specialised in EIS (Enterprise Investment Scheme) and Seed EIS investments. The company worked primarily on the basis of a consolidated discretionary managed fund, which went into several underlying EIS funds. The company was well-supported by a number of fund managers and advisers in its earlier years, but never managed to attract the larger, most popular fund managers onto the platform, and in recent years has seen its market share and flows drop significantly.

The statement from Mr Moss confirmed that the company had been purchased by a 3rd party, who would look to apply for FCA authorisation, and whilst adviser and client assets were protected by their custodian Woodside Corporate Services, it seems there would be no ability to make new investments on the platform. This could seriously impact adviser and their clients as they come into the busiest 6 months of the year, and on the back of the dips in flows for EIS over the last 2 pandemic-affected tax years, will not be welcome news.

The new owners of Kuber are not yet confirmed, and companies house now the insolvency as at 30th September. It still shows the previous directors, which include directors of Vala Capital and Velocity who invested just under 2 years ago as part of an emergency reshuffle. These sit alongside investor Andry Kartashhov who has been acting as CEO since James Ramsey left after a short tenure earlier this year.

Daniel Rodwell, Chief Executive of GrowthInvest, an alternatives and tax efficient platform that offers advisers and clients EIS and SEIS solutions, alongside VCTs, Business relief and private market investments was disappointed, but not surprised by the news:

“It is sad to see the demise of Kuber, after the efforts they made over the years with the intention of trying to make the EIS/SEIS market more accessible to advisers. However, we are very clear that the tax efficient and alternative marketplace as a whole remains in good health, and are convinced that the continued growth in demand for tax efficient and alternative assets that we have seen at GrowthInvest is due to their increasing importance to advisers in servicing high value clients.

We therefore remain confident that our unique approach; that of offering access a full range of investments across the EIS, VCT and Business Relief space, backed by excellent technology, great client service and seamless integration with other systems, gives our clients the increased control and efficiencies they require to be more active in this space. We hope this will contribute to the continued growth of the market, as it has contributed to our own 80% year-on-year growth.”

“We are already speaking to a number of affected adviser firms to assist with a straightforward and viable solution for both their legacy assets and their all important time sensitive client requirements for the current tax year”