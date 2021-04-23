Labour announces £30bn plan to create 400,000 green jobs

The Labour party has announced a £30bn plan to revive UK manufacturing and create 400,000 clean jobs.

Leader Keir Starmer claims that his scheme to bolster the UK economy after the pandemic will create secure low-carbon jobs. Hundreds of thousands of placements would be supported in manufacturing sectors including steel, offshore wind, automotive and aerospace, he said.

Labour hopes to win back support it lost in the Midlands and the north of England in the latest elections in 2019.

Starmer said: “Labour’s plan to create hundreds of thousands of jobs would boost employment right across the country, creating secure employment in clean industries including our country’s vital manufacturing industries.

“Under the Conservatives, our manufacturers have been neglected, putting jobs at risk while ministers have done favours for their friends. The people of Britain deserve better – opportunities, fairness and good jobs in their communities which are a source of pride and dignity. The Conservatives can’t be trusted to deliver that.”

Starmer also called on the government to revitalise the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak’s, flagship Kickstart scheme that aims to find a job for young people who have been unemployed for a long period of time.

Sunak said 100,000 places had been lined up for the young, but so far fewer than 12,000 had started work with an employer.