X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Last chance to register for a webinar for Compliance Managers: Understanding the Suitability of Tax Enhanced Products & Managing the Risks

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
May 20, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Are you responsible for compliance within your business? There is still time to register for a webinar specifically for you

 

A webinar for Compliance Managers: Your invitation

Today, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM GMT

EIS funds, VCTs and BR products are playing an increasingly important role in financial planning. This trend is likely to grow as the investment benefits become clearer to advisers and clients alike.

However, the range of products continues to grow, and all investments carry risk.

Hardman & Co has teamed up with IFA/GBI Magazine to put on a webinar that will:

• Show how these products can improve investor outcomes
• Explain how to build a robust suitability process
• Help you to understand these products, and manage the risks
• Give guidance on how to choose the right products for your clients

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Register now to join Richard Angus, Head of Business Development at Hardman & Co, Brian Moretta, Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co and Martin Fox, Managing Director at Bulletin Marketing who will be chairing the discussion.

If you are involved in the wealth management and financial planning world, it is not to be missed.

Click here for your last chance to register

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • The perfect EIS portfolio company? Introducing Nova Pangaea
    May 17, 2021

    Very simply, Nova Pangaea is a cleantech business that has created a revolutionary process to convert woody and agricultural plant residues into sustainable biocarbons, biopolymers,

  • #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek – why improving culture supports employee wellbeing  
    May 14, 2021

      The world has changed suggests Olivia Fahy, Head of Culture at TCC, as she comments as part of our mini-campaign on this year’s UK

  • Clients who could benefit from Business Property Relief
    May 14, 2021

    For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors. Go to octopusinvestments.com/estate-planning-show/ In a survey of over 700 advisers we

  • Should we fear an inflation shock?
    May 13, 2021

    The bond market spooked investors once more, with rising yields on inflation fears the main focus of attention in February. The M&G multi asset team

  • Standard Life Aberdeen appoints Caroline Connellan as CEO of Personal Wealth
    May 17, 2021

    Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) announces the appointment of Caroline Connellan as Chief Executive Officer of Personal Wealth. Caroline will report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO

  • Rising Eurozone inflation not a long-term threat: Aegon Asset Management’s Hermanns
    May 18, 2021

    Despite recent rises in the consumer price index, the eurozone economy has too much slack for inflation to structurally move above the ECB’s target of

  • Risk Management main driver of ESG among UK insurers
    May 17, 2021

    According to recent European insurance research commissioned by Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), 87% of UK insurers believe that risk management is the main driver of

  • Join M&G Investments at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar
    May 14, 2021

    Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking. The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact

  • The Openwork partnership launches its first ever TV campaign
    May 17, 2021

    The Openwork Partnership launch its first TV advertising campaign as part of its new growth strategy, highlighting its new tagline, “For us, financial advice is

  • PIMCO: Positioning Portfolios for a Variety of Inflation Scenarios
    May 18, 2021

    Written by Steve Rodosky & Lorenzo Pagani, Portfolio Managers at PIMCO The near-term outlook for inflation continues to suggest a temporary spike, reflecting an adjustment

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine