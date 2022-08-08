Later-life borrowers are getting younger – average age of Hodge 50+ mortgage customer drops significantly in past five years

New data from specialist lender Hodge has found the average age of its 50+ mortgage customer has dropped by eight years since 2017.

Analysing data from the past five years, the lender found since 2017 the average age of its 50+ mortgage customer has dropped from 73 to just 65 in 2022.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director at Hodge, said of the findings: “We are constantly looking at our customer data to see who our customer is and how they are using our products.

“The latest research has been really insightful as it shows that our messaging, we’ve been giving our intermediary partners about the benefits of the 50+ mortgage is really getting through.”

Emma explained: “Hodge has been a champion of the 50+ mortgage for a long time and invested in educating brokers and intermediaries on the benefits for all of those aged over 50, not just those in their 70s – which is the customer demographic we had historically seen.

“This age drop demonstrates the value of this product for those still in their 50s. It isn’t a “later-life” product in the traditional sense of the word, but a product suited for to those looking for a new way to achieve their financial goals and to make the most of late mid-life.

“We predict to see these age stats drop further over the coming years, as more customers see the advantage a 50+ mortgage can give as opposed to a normal high street repayment mortgage.”

Hodge also saw the number of 50+ mortgages taken by applicants aged between 50 and 65 increase by 113% between 2019 and 2021. With 50+ completions also growing by 51% between 2019 to 2021, and the annual value of its 50+ mortgage completions rising by 39% between 2019 to 2021.*

