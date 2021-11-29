X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

LCP: GMP Conversion Bill ‘excellent start, but not the end of the journey’

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 29, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

On Friday, a Private Members Bill to amend and clarify the GMP Conversion legislation completed its second reading in the House of Commons. This means it now has a good chance of making it onto the statue book and help streamline the process of equalising benefits for Guarantee Minimum Pensions (GMPs).

The Bill contains amendments to allow regulations to clarify and streamline the process. This includes:

  • Clarifying that conversion applies to both earners and survivors
  • Clarifying which employers need to give consent
  • Enabling clarification of the minimum survivor’s pension required
  • Removing the need to notify HMRC

Alasdair Mayes, Partner and Head of GMP Equalisation at LCP lead the drafting of PASA guidance on the topic and was also referenced in Friday’s debate on the Bill. He commented: “This Bill is an excellent start in helping to make GMP Conversion simpler and more streamlined. It shows that the DWP has a good understanding of what more needs to be done to make the process easier. However, it isn’t the end of the journey as there is still much detail to be worked out. These changes will need to be set out in regulations on which there may be a consultation in due course.

“In the meantime, it will continue to be the case that GMP Conversion will be right for some schemes and not others. Trustees and employers will have to continue to choose the approach that works for them.” 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine