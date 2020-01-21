Two of the UK’s leading independent financial advice firms, along with a prominent business transformation consultancy, have partnered with M&A specialist, Gunner & Co., to deliver expert knowledge to the financial advice market in how to prepare for the sale of a business.

Financial planning firms, Ascot Lloyd and IWP UK, alongside Standards International will come together to provide invaluable insight at Gunner & Co. ‘s workshop series; ‘Preparing for Exit – How to build value now and exit with the very best value’. The workshop, taking place at locations across the UK, will provide attendees with market leading knowledge on topics including ‘how to prepare for due diligence’, ‘understanding the true value of selling your business’ and ‘optimising your tax position’.

Louise Jeffreys, Managing Director at Gunner & Co. said; “You’re only going to sell your business once, and we believe it is essential to understand as much about the process as possible, to allow sellers to know what to want from a transaction and how to achieve it. Working with quality partners on these projects is vital, so we’re delighted to see key market influencers such as Ascot Lloyd, IWP UK and Standards International supporting this initiative.”

Nigel Stockton, CEO at Ascot Lloyd, a leading consolidator in the IFA market, said; “Gunner & Co.’s focus on educating business sellers completely aligns to our values. We want business sellers to achieve their goals when they sell to us – including those of their clients and employees – and so the more we can be doing to help the seller through the process the better.”

The seminars will be taking place in Manchester, Birmingham and London this year, providing acquirers and sellers alike with the chance to meet experts in the space and to gain all the necessary facts about the current M&A landscape.

Michelle Hoskin, aka Little Miss WOWW! and Founder of Standards International, commented; “I’ve been working with financial planners for two decades, building their businesses with excellence at the core. But many of these business owners are now looking at exit options and need the insight workshops like this provide.”

David Inglesfield, CEO at IWP UK, one of the fastest growing acquirers in the market, also said; “We’re teaming up with Gunner & Co. because there are many propositions in the market, and we believe it is important sellers understand their options as early as possible in the journey. As a long-term investor in the sector, we have a client-centric strategy and a strong belief in the skills and expertise of the staff whose firms we acquire, along with their regulatory independence. Our role is to support the firms we acquire and to provide the resources to allow them to grow.”

For more information on Gunner & Co’s workshop series; ‘Preparing for Exit – How to build value now and exit with the very best value’, click here for dates, full programme and to purchase tickets.