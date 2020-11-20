For professional advisers and paraplanners only.

Watch the latest on demand episode of The Octopus Online Show and learn how VCTs, EIS and BPR work. Hear from our in-house experts, three advisers and a compliance expert about tax planning opportunities for three areas of your client bank. Recommended by advisers, here’s what they said about this event…

“A fabulous refresher for me. Kept me listening all the way through! It was great to see advisers involved in the presentation and giving their own experiences and viewpoints.”

“Plethora of tax opportunities and strategies to position to my clients.”

Watch and get 1.5 hours of CPD now.

Watch now >

Octopus products put investor capital at risk. Investors may not get back the full amount they invest. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and portfolio companies maintaining qualifying status. Tax rules could change in the future.

Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. Issued: November 2020. CAM010459.