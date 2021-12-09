X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Lee Coates: Road map to new advice processes

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
December 9, 2021
in Featured, News
Share this story
Share this story

Their recent Roadmap sets out the UK Government’s ambition to make the UK the best place in the world for green and sustainable investment. But what does this mean for the advice profession? ESG Accord’s Lee Coates has some powerful predictions as to how and why things are set to change and why you shouldn’t leave it too late to adapt.

On 18th October the Government released its Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Sustainable Investing document. Cutting it a bit fine, but it made it out into the world just before COP26.

The document sets out the Government and Regulator’s strategy for embedding sustainability into the UK’s financial system, its ambition to green the financial system and align it with the UK’s net zero commitment.

The majority of the proposals impact directly on product providers and Fund Management groups. But make no mistake, these proposals will quickly flow through the whole investment ecosystem. Products/funds will need to be overhauled to meet the new rules. The significant increases in ESG propositions over the last year are in part based on existing rules, but the plans outlined in the Roadmap will accelerate this change even further.

Blah, blah, blah?

Wait, I hear you cry, does more and more ESG funds mean more and more greenwashing? No, I don’t think it does. That’s not to say that product providers won’t try to stretch things in their favour as much as they can, but the Roadmap makes specific reference to cultivating an environment where consumers, and by association their advisers, can place greater reliance on what companies say.

The Government is keen for some consistency in the language used, with a great emphasis on “show and tell”. Fund groups will have less room to claim they do something without being able to provide the hard evidence. We might see an end to claims of “investing in our funds has a really positive impact” unless this is followed with measurable details about the actual impact the fund is having. Words are not enough – actions, data and transparency will build confidence amongst investors and their advisers.

Time for action

Ok, so the main impact of the Roadmap document will fall on providers, so does that mean advisers can sit back and let it all wash over them? No, not really. The Roadmap confirms that rules will be coming for advisers, but well before they arrive advisers are going to be impacted by the changes forced on product and fund providers. That’s because most funds will be moving to, at the very least, an ESG strategy and advisers need to be informing their clients about how it works and, critically, why managers are moving in this direction. If advisers are not having such conversations with their clients, they risk the clients doing it – with another adviser. We are likely to see lots of “I’ve come to you because your web.

What’s in a label?

Then there’s the new Label system identified in the Roadmap. Advisers need to have a new advice process in place to discuss these with their clients. Those funds that do not apply any ESG or sustainable processes may need to show a label such as ‘Non-Sustainable’. It is likely to generate some interesting discussions with many clients who haven’t been asked about their sustainable preferences, around why the adviser is promoting a ‘nonsustainable’ fund!

Questions, questions, questions

There seems to be a misconception amongst some advisers that there is a direct link between clients not asking about ESG and, by extraction, clients not being interested in ESG. The two are completely different things. Lack of knowledge is the most likely cause for lack of questions, but that has nothing to do with lack of interest. It is incumbent on advisers to follow the existing Know Your Client and PROD requirements. How can any adviser know their client if they haven’t asked about their values? By comparison, how can any adviser understand a client’s attitude to risk and capacity for loss if they don’t ask? Few clients rush into an adviser’s office demanding to discuss their Attitude to Risk, so on that basis advisers would never mention AtR because “clients just aren’t interested”

A duty of care

There is increasing acceptance that financial advisers have a duty of care towards their clients. That care is based on mutual trust; the client relies on their adviser to draw out the information needed to be able to offer personalised and suitable advice. It is not the client’s duty to learn about the machinations of the financial system before coming to an adviser. If they did that, they may as well look after their own finances and deal direct (beware ESG robo-advice!). Advised clients have a personal connection with their adviser, so why avoid having personal discussions about a client’s values? All journeys, and especially financial ones, start with good planning; so all advisers need to put the advice and compliance processes in place now to ensure their clients understand how ESG and sustainable finance issues are going to impact on their journey. Doing it tomorrow may be too late.

About ESG Accord

ESG Accord provides a packaged compliance framework to firms so enable them to handle all ESG & Sustainability preference outcomes. This will increase your firm’s suitability outcomes, fund strategies will genuinely meet client needs and you’ll be meeting your PROD requirements as a distributor. Trust and transparency are increased, and the client is more engaged. For more information contact: lee@esgaccord.co.uk

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • The Fall and Rise of Structured Products
    December 3, 2021

    In this episode Ian Lowes, the founder of Structured Products Review, speaks about why the pre-packaged investment strategy is so misunderstood, and how so many

  • Square Mile Academy of funds report ratings round up for November
    December 3, 2021

    Five new ratings, including three Responsible ratings One rating upgraded One fund reintroduced to the Academy of Funds Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and

  • Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout
    December 3, 2021

    Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine