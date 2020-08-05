Nigel Wilson, Group Chief Executive, reports: “In H1, Legal & General delivered resilient operating profits, a robust balance sheet and highly relevant products and services. Our ambition is for a similar performance in H2. We kept all our employees on full pay, executed significant commercial and investment projects, and continued to provide a reliable service to our customers without any government financial support. We are committed to driving forward an investment-led, climate-friendly COVID recovery incorporating the very best aspects of Inclusive Capitalism.”

Financial highlights

Operating profit from continuing divisions of £1,128m (H1 2019: £1,154m), with 3 of 5 businesses delivering growth

Operating profit of £946m (H1 2019: £1,005m), demonstrating resilience as specific COVID-19 estimated impacts totalled £(129)m

Interim dividend of 4.93p per share (H1 2019: 4.93p), providing flexibility as the economic effect of COVID-19 becomes clearer

Profit after tax of £290m (H1 2019: £874m), principally reflecting the formulaic impact of lower interest rates on LGI and the unrealised impact of market movements

Solvency II operational surplus generation from continuing operations was £0.8bn (H1 2019: £0.7bn)

H1 2020 highlights