Legal & General Mortgage Club announces addition of Loughborough Building Society to lender panel  

by | Jun 23, 2023

As of today, Directly Authorised advisers looking to place business with Loughborough Building Society via Legal & General Mortgage Club will now benefit from access to its specialist residential and buy-to-let products.  

The addition will give the Club’s Directly Authorised firms’ advisers access to a wider range of specialist mortgage products suitable for consumers with more complex financial circumstances who may be in need of more tailored solutions.  

Loughborough Building Society offers buy-to-let products up to a maximum loan size of £500,000 and residential products up to a maximum of £750,000. 

Clare Beardmore, Director, Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “Giving advisers access to more product choice and more specialised solutions is absolutely essential to ensure borrowers get an outcome that is right for them. It’s also a vital component of the new Consumer Duty’s fair value requirements, which we know are an important priority for advisers.

 
 

“Offering Loughborough Building Society’s specialist residential and buy-to-let products to the broker network at Legal & General Mortgage Club will support more borrowers, and also the advisers who serve them.” 

Ashley Pearson, National Business Development Manager, Loughborough Building Society, said: “Working with Legal & General’s team and joining the Mortgage Club panel is a welcome opportunity for us to address specialist requirements in the residential and buy-to-let sectors. This collaboration will allow us to help more borrowers who otherwise might have been overlooked.”

