Legal & General Mortgage Club appoints two new Managers and expands leadership team

Legal & General Mortgage Club has appointed Michelle Westley as Propositions Manager and Stephen Nobes as Key Relationship Manager.

Michelle joins Legal & General from her previous position as Head of Marketing at Brightstar, while Stephen formerly served as Head of Partnerships at Tembo Money.

In their new roles Michelle and Stephen will report into Zara Bray who, following an 18-year career with Legal & General, has been promoted to Head of Broker and Propositions. In her new role, Zara will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with several Legal & General Mortgage Club key account intermediary firms and ensuring the mortgage club remains ahead of the curve.

Michelle joins Legal & General with over 25 years of industry experience in specialist finance. She will leverage her expertise in sales and marketing to review and implement changes in Legal and General Mortgage Club’s propositions – a new position created to give this business area specific attention. She will work with lenders, brokers, and non-contracted members to ensure Legal & General continues to meet the evolving needs of their businesses.

Following his time at Tembo Money, and as Head of Network and Club Relationships at Smartr365, Stephen will harness his product knowledge and marketplace awareness to closely support key partners’ individual needs. He will seek out new opportunities by attending networking events, with the goal of expanding the mortgage club’s new business and developing strategic relationships with key decision makers at financial advisory firms.

Zara Bray, Head of Broker and Propositions, Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into my new role at Legal & General Mortgage Club, especially as we welcome Michelle and Stephen to our growing team. Both Michelle and Stephen have extensive experience within the mortgage industry, and I have no doubt that they will play a key role in further developing our relationships and proposition across all channels.”

Clare Beardmore, Director, Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “Legal and General Mortgage Club always values growing talent, both in-house and external, so we can confidently support our broker and lender customers in what’s recently been a challenging market.

“With Michelle and Stephen joining as managers, and Zara moving into Head of Broker and Propositions, we’re heavily investing in the future of the mortgage club and are excited to see these additions boost our ongoing support for brokers.”