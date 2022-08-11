Legal & General Mortgage Club launches educational Green Hub to support advisers navigating the green agenda

Legal & General Mortgage Club has today launched a Green Hub to support the mortgage industry as the UK works towards its net zero goal.

The Hub includes a calendar of key milestones for industry professionals to be aware of. This currently stretches to 2035, and covers subtopics including heat pumps, EPC ratings, and new build properties. The Hub also includes webinars on topics ranging from green mortgages to whether the green agenda will impact mortgage affordability. All webinars can be watched on demand.

The Hub also compiles a vast range of useful resources from Gov.UK, Ofgem, Simple Energy Advice, and the Energy Saving Trust. These resources cover topics such as how to find out a property’s EPC rating, measure a firm’s carbon footprint, and calculate the funding available to clients looking to introduce eco-friendly home improvements. This section also includes a Key Heat Sources Glossary, which explains terms such as an air source heat pump, biomass boiler, and hydrogen-ready boiler.

The Hub also ensures users are informed of the latest industry developments by sharing regular articles in the Green News & Insights section. This includes opinion pieces from wider industry experts, including those from Danske Bank UK, LendInvest, and West One Loans.

Danny Belton, Head of Lender Relationships, Legal & General Mortgage Club, comments: “This is a complex and rapidly changing area, so we are delighted to further our support for our valued adviser and lender communities. The record temperatures seen across the UK in the last few weeks brings the importance of supporting the green agenda into sharp focus.

“This is a passionate project for us and we look forward to developing it in the coming years as we quickly approach the 2050 net zero deadline.”