Level of unemployed ex-servicemen and women falls -33%

The latest research by tax specialists, RIFT Tax Refunds, has shown that the number of ex-armed forces personnel who find themselves in unemployment after leaving the services has fallen by -33% year on year, although female ex-service personnel are more likely to find themselves out of work.

RIFT Tax Refunds, who have been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for a decade of support for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, analysed the latest figures on ex-services employment levels and how they have changed in recent years.

The figures show that in the last year, 7,292 personnel who left the Armed Forces found employment, a 12.4% increase on the previous year, equating to 87% of all personnel leaving the Forces in that year.

Those leaving the Royal Navy found the largest degree of employment within skilled trade occupations, elementary occupations were the most common area of employment for those leaving the Army, while those leaving the RAF saw the highest level of employment within associate professional and technical occupations.

At the same time, there has been a reduction in both the number of ex-service personnel finding themselves unemployed or economically inactive.

The number of those classed as economically inactive has fallen by -14.2% year on year, accounting for 10% of total leavers, with the most common reasons being to pursue further education, training or volunteering.

Just 272 of the 8,378 Armed Forces personnel to have left the forces in the last year found themselves in unemployment. This accounts for just 4% of all those to have left the Forces and marks a -33.2% reduction on the previous year.

Female ex-service personnel were more likely to find themselves unemployed, accounting for 4.2% of the total figure versus 3.6% of men.

Of course, these statistics fail to account for those who find themselves on the streets and without a home, with the Royal British Legion estimating that ex-servicemen and women account for between three to six percent of all homeless people in Britain. That’s an estimated 6,810 to 13,620 former Armed Forces personnel who have found themselves without a roof over their head.

Bradley Post, MD of RIFT Tax Refunds, who recently hit their £300,000 fundraising target for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, commented:

“The ABF Soldiers’ Charity is just one such enterprise that does invaluable work within the Armed Forces community, helping to ensure that those in need receive the support they need, whether that be financial or otherwise.

A huge part of this work is helping those leaving the Armed Forces transition into civilian life and ensuring they can find employment, or another path to pursue such as volunteering or further education, is one of the keys to success in this respect.

But while it’s great to see that the number of ex-service personnel finding employment has increased, more needs to be done to ensure every person leaving the Armed Forces is provided with an opportunity to prosper.

For many, falling into unemployment can be the first step on a downward spiral that often ends in homelessness and this simply isn’t acceptable when you consider the sacrifice that these men and women make in the defence of their country.”

View full data tables online here.