Levelling up your hybrid work tech stack to create a more humanised experience

Written by Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs

With the WHO officially declaring an end to the COVID global health emergency, there’s no doubt that the pandemic has not only disrupted, but caused huge ongoing changes to the way we live, work and operate, with the adoption of hybrid and remote working being one of its more lasting legacies.

Employees no longer want to be in the office full-time and have come to expect more flexible working policies from their employers in what is being dubbed ‘hy-norm’. According to a recent study by Owl Labs, only 11% of workers are actively seeking full-time office work. This shift to more flexible working policies, underlines the very real need for business leaders to reassess and most likely upgrade their out-dated office technology to meet today’s hybrid demands and create experiences that feel like they could be in-person.

In the context of hybrid and remote work environments, our laptops have become our workplaces, and our dining room tables have replaced the casual conversations we used to have with co-workers while waiting to make a cup of coffee in the office. The question arises: How can we replace the traditional in-person meeting, whilst preserving the more candid interactions that occur in the office, while working remotely?

Technology plays a vital role in facilitating immersive and humanised experiences for hybrid and remote workers. However, only half of businesses have implemented new technology platforms to help employees feel more engaged with hybrid work. To avoid falling into a state of ‘hybrid-limbo’, business leaders must learn from their employees’ experiences and work closely with their IT teams to re-create more immersive work environments, regardless of location.

Tech needs a level up to boost employee engagement

No matter the size of the meeting, imperfect technology disrupts the moment, interrupting both literal and emotional connections, serving as a reminder that everyone is not in the same location. To make hybrid meetings and work in general more humanised and efficient, it’s important for teams to be knowledgeable and comfortable with the technology they’re using, and be open to adopting new tools.

Even if a company has upgraded their traditional office technology to suit a hybrid workforce, 41% of workers say they lack confidence in using it. This demonstrates the disconnect companies face when integrating new technologies – the technology itself is only part of the solution, whilst bringing your team along with you is equally important. Business and IT leaders should therefore prioritise their employees needs when developing immersive hybrid work strategies. This involves investing in training to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and connected to the technology they use. Ultimately, boosting productivity.

To maintain strong employee engagement while working remotely, business leaders should look to re-create in-person experiences for remote team members, in turn equalising the playing field for all employees. However, many businesses are struggling to achieve this with their current technology, with 39% of businesses that have adopted hybrid technology not having seen a marked improvement in employee engagement. Managers must also be careful not to fall into the trap of assuming that more communication means better communication. Ensuring teams have defined communication practices, with clear rules, rather than just more communication channels will help ensure effective employee engagement. Managers should clearly state what communication should be done on Slack, on email and in meetings, along with expected cadence and reasonable response times.

We know that hybrid work is not a one-size fits all solution. It requires dialogue with employees at different levels, creating clear workplace policies, working with IT leads to test and implement more immersive hybrid technologies, as well as remaining open to suggestions.

Reimagining in-person camaraderie

Implementing virtual lunch-and-learn sessions, fitness challenges, cooking classes and robust new hire onboarding over your favourite video conferencing platform can be a great break from traditional meetings. Teams from other departments can join to create an office-wide feel rather than just a team-bonding experience. Whilst using a voice channel in platforms like Slack or Discord can replicate the natural and spontaneous conversations that occur in the office. Whether you share topics for discussion in the channel or engage in casual conversation, it effectively simulates the experience of in-person communication.

There are also new apps dedicated to fostering office culture. For example, Natter is a video app that brings together employees who share similar interests and objectives. Platforms like these enable colleagues to form connections and friendships with those they may not have been acquainted with before, facilitating the sharing of experiences and opportunities for networking within the company. Donut is another example that incorporates a “water cooler” feature which generates random conversation topics on Slack, promoting spontaneous discussions among team members, whilst Robin has a Slack integration feature, where you can sign up when you plan to go to the office so all of your colleagues can see and coordinate.

We’ve also seen how AI and machine learning can recreate that in-person feel when you’re working remotely. AI eye position software has become more popular: Nvidia’s streaming software makes it seem like you’re making eye contact with the camera, even if you are looking somewhere else. The “eye contact” feature uses AI to replace your eyes with “simulated” ones that align with your camera. Owl Intelligence System™ (OIS) software uses AI to intelligently auto-focus on in-room attendees as they speak and move, so that it feels like you’re all in the same room, no matter where you’re calling from.

In March, Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 Copilot – embedded in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more – which uses AI to “unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills”. For example, if you ask Copilot to give an update on product strategy, it will use the day’s meetings, emails and chat threads to generate a status update. It can also summarise long emails and draft suggested replies in Outlook, summarise key discussion points from a Teams meeting, and turn documents into PowerPoint presentations. This new way of working was introduced to boost employee engagement and productivity, so that employees spend less time on every day admin tasks.

With ‘hy-norm’ the expected way of working, it’s more important than ever to create a more humanised and immersive experience that fosters a communal and collaborative online atmosphere. Technology is key in creating this experience, but can only be truly impactful if companies invest time in listening to and then teaching their team how to use said technology. By providing a robust technology stack and training employees on the best ways to use it, businesses can create a more engaged and productive workforce.