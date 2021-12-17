X

LFL sales on UK high street may have shifted online slightly due to Omicron

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
December 17, 2021
in Economic News
Britons splashed out at the start of December but the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, may have led some consumers to shift their spending online, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed.

According to BDO’s High Street Sales Tracker, total like-for-like retail sales jumped by 10.4% over the week ending on 12 December when compared with the same seven-day stretch one year before.

BDO highlighted that growth came about despite the “healthy” 6.42% rise in total LFLs seen one year before, in what was the first full week of physical trading after a month of lockdown in England.

However, where as in-store LFL’s were up by 16.95% off a weak base of -19.09% one year before, non-store LFLs increased by 2.87% off of a “very soild base” of 67.69% one year before.

It was the first positive reading for total non-store LFLs since the first week of November 2021.

