In a further strengthening of the leadership team, Brenda Sklar has been appointed as Global Chief Operating Officer for Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

Brenda brings more than 20 years of asset management experience in senior operations roles including most recently Head of Global Client Services and Global COO of Business Operations at BlackRock. Brenda will be based out of Chicago and will report directly to Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO.

In anticipation of joining LGIM, Brenda said: “I am excited to be joining LGIM at this critical point as we help our clients through these unprecedented times. This role gives me the opportunity to leverage my experience in driving transformation, improving the client experience, delivering operational excellence and shaping great teams. LGIM is a firm I have long respected, with a strong reputation for putting clients first, as well as an inclusive and collegiate culture. I am looking forward to working with Michelle and the leadership team to deliver the best of LGIM for our clients”.

Welcoming Brenda to LGIM, Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO, commented: “Brenda brings with her extensive experience in leading teams across diverse client and business functions. She has demonstrated an ability to lead infrastructure development and services at scale, across global markets. Her proven track record in delivering operational excellence, combined with a strong strategic understanding of asset management will be invaluable to our business.”

Brenda joins LGIM on 11 May 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.