X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Liberum lifts B&M European Value target price after update

by
March 5, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Liberum upped its price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail to 650p from 600p on Friday following the company’s trading update a day earlier.
The broker said the update and raised guidance “yet again shows the strength of B&M’s discount, general merchandise offer and predominantly retail park sites, which have left it primed to benefit during the lockdowns, as well as being a long-term structural winner”.

Liberum said the retailer’s value offer is driving new customer acquisition, while maintaining margin strength and delivering broad category growth.

“Free cash flow generation has accelerated and net debt: EBITDA should come in around circa 1x at year-end, even following the £450m of recent special dividend pay-outs,” it said.

Liberum reiterated its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock and said it does not see the current valuation as stretching for the momentum being delivered.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine