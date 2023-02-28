LifeSearch announces range of digital partnership solutions to support wealth advisers

LifeSearch is continuing to expand its offering in the UK, enabling wealth advisers and other partner brands to offer digital protection products, including life insurance, to their customers supported by its award-winning and well-established advice led offering.

This strategic evolution has been necessitated by increasing demand from the digital consumer and the exponential growth of digital embedded insurance.

Embedded insurance is revolutionising insurance distribution as popular brands are motivated to generate new revenue streams while keeping customers within their existing ecosystems. The banking industry has seen much of its customer acquisition shift to all-digital channels, via embedded finance, and now the insurance industry is undergoing a similar change. It is estimated that branded ecosystems (non-insurance entities) will generate $1.5 trillion (30%) of global insurance sales by 2032.*

LifeSearch has designed and built its new proprietary technology-led solution to help power this shift by providing digital ecosystems with the necessary tools to make protection products a seamlessly integrated offering within their customer applications. Coupled with the specialist advice offering that spans the broker’s 25-year heritage, it will ensure protection conversations can take place whenever they are needed.

“Powered by LifeSearch” will enable wealth advisers to embed a suite of innovative products via open APIs and end-to-end white label solutions.

With consumers demanding channel agnostic choice in how they apply for and buy their protection, LifeSearch believes that this further investment into its platform capabilities, coupled with increased support from a first-class range of insurer partners, will help them achieve their ambition of protecting all demographics of the UK consumer ‘properly’.

The partnership services, which include a flexible range of buy-now, referral partnership, end-to-end or partial journey solutions, can also encompass LifeSearch’s established offering including expert tele-interviews for customer disclosure, pipeline management, underwriting expertise, complex risks, quality monitoring, retention and lapse management, plus customer care support, claims handling, trusts, and more.

Debbie Kennedy, Chief Executive of LifeSearch commented: “Our latest development is part of our ‘expert advice simply delivered’ proposition. It’s possible to embed “Powered by LifeSearch” into any protection journey – advice, guidance or execution only. We can partner with wealth advisers from a full B2B2C offering for partners to access new customer and services or a simple referral solution to support your customer with protection expertise.

“Our ambition is to reach new markets by creating partnerships in sectors where protection is currently underserved, to ensure we can get more of the UK protected properly.”