Linkee and iM Global Partner renew partnership for 2022

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 14, 2022
in News
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
For the second year in a row, iM Global Partner has renewed its partnership with the French charity Linkee, which provides struggling students with groceries and meals while at the same time reducing food waste.

Linkee was established in 2016 as an environmental company with the aim of combatting food waste. It has been supported by more than 190 associates and more than 200 partners in the food industry.

The company recovers both meals and groceries from restaurants, food suppliers, large and small shops, festivals, delicatessens and chefs. Any unsold or surplus food or drinks are distributed to those who have the greatest need.

The company has around 13,000 volunteers helping to distribute food. Since the beginning of the pandemic the association was particularly useful in helping to feed the many students who, living away from home, were unable to find the part-time work they needed to be able to afford food.

With a simple, flexible and fast system Linkee was able to scale up operations very quickly to support these struggling young people.

Linkee’s founder and president Julien Meimon said: “We are glad to renew our partnership with iMGP, which will strengthen our work to promote sustainable food help in France. This collaboration paves the way for a world without food waste and fosters civil engagement against poverty. It is important that all the major actors in our society get involved for causes like student poverty that has become a national problem unsolved at this stage. In this way, IMGP is showing with its partnership with Linkee the example of sustainable help for those who need it.”

Philippe Couvrecelle, CEO and Founder of iM Global Partner said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Linkee in 2022. This great organization created and launched by Julien Meimon and his team is a very impressive initiative that stresses the huge precarity issue for many young students. Beyond our support, we would be more than pleased if we can contribute to convince other companies or financial institutions to support Linkee in their actions on the field and their ambitious plan for food securitization especially for youth.”

